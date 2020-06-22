727 North Illinois Street

Amenities

Be the FIRST person to live in this cool Condo located close to Hospitals (less than 1 mile to Methodist, University & Riley) and other Businesses in Downtown Indy! This Condo at Seven2Seven has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms & 2 Balconies -watch the Sunset or check out what's going on at the Library or Scottish Rite Cathedral. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range/Oven & Microwave. Bathrooms have Granite Countertops and Master Bath has tiled shower w/ glass door. Large Closets, Washer/Dryer on upper floor. Wait- there's more! How about a 2-car garage? Check! The Cultural Trail and Phoenix Theatre are just steps away from your front door. Enjoy Downtown Living! No Pets and No Smoking. Application & Fee Required.