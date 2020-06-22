All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 727 North Illinois Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
727 North Illinois Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

727 North Illinois Street

727 North Illinois Street · (317) 564-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

727 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Be the FIRST person to live in this cool Condo located close to Hospitals (less than 1 mile to Methodist, University & Riley) and other Businesses in Downtown Indy! This Condo at Seven2Seven has 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms & 2 Balconies -watch the Sunset or check out what's going on at the Library or Scottish Rite Cathedral. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Gas Range/Oven & Microwave. Bathrooms have Granite Countertops and Master Bath has tiled shower w/ glass door. Large Closets, Washer/Dryer on upper floor. Wait- there's more! How about a 2-car garage? Check! The Cultural Trail and Phoenix Theatre are just steps away from your front door. Enjoy Downtown Living! No Pets and No Smoking. Application & Fee Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 North Illinois Street have any available units?
727 North Illinois Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 North Illinois Street have?
Some of 727 North Illinois Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 North Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 North Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 North Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 North Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 727 North Illinois Street offer parking?
Yes, 727 North Illinois Street offers parking.
Does 727 North Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 North Illinois Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 North Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 727 North Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 North Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 727 North Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 North Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 North Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 727 North Illinois Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity