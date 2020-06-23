7229 Muirfield Place

Amenities

Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with/fully fenced in backyard. Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, new frieze style carpeting, fresh neutral paint, wood burning fireplace, brand new stainless appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, & electric stove/oven. Washer & dryer are also included! This home has a split floor plan (master on one side of the home & 2 bedrooms on the other side), finished garage, located on a cup-de-sac in 4-star rated school system. Recent upgrades include a new garbage disposal, new furnace and new slider door exiting to the backyard.