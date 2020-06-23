All apartments in Indianapolis
7229 Muirfield Place

Location

7229 Muirfield Place, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with/fully fenced in backyard. Home features vaulted ceilings in the living room, new frieze style carpeting, fresh neutral paint, wood burning fireplace, brand new stainless appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, & electric stove/oven. Washer & dryer are also included! This home has a split floor plan (master on one side of the home & 2 bedrooms on the other side), finished garage, located on a cup-de-sac in 4-star rated school system. Recent upgrades include a new garbage disposal, new furnace and new slider door exiting to the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 Muirfield Place have any available units?
7229 Muirfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7229 Muirfield Place have?
Some of 7229 Muirfield Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7229 Muirfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
7229 Muirfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 Muirfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 7229 Muirfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7229 Muirfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 7229 Muirfield Place offers parking.
Does 7229 Muirfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7229 Muirfield Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 Muirfield Place have a pool?
No, 7229 Muirfield Place does not have a pool.
Does 7229 Muirfield Place have accessible units?
No, 7229 Muirfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 Muirfield Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7229 Muirfield Place has units with dishwashers.
