7194 Harbour Isle Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

Love water views? This Waterfront 2 Bedroom plus loft and 2 car garage. features a Master Bedroom on the Main Level with lake views.bath and a second bedroom on the upper level.. Perfectly Private for both. Wonderful Kitchen and Breakfast Room that opens to the Great Room with plenty of windows to view the lake. Unit includes a Private Boat Dock! Don't have a boat . . . sit on the large open deck and relax watching the waterfront activities.



Newly painted carpeted and renovated with granite, stainless steel appliances and new furnace and A/C."