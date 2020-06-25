All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 716 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
716 East 46th Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

716 East 46th Street

716 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

716 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located just steps from the Monon off of 46th & College, direct next to Next Door, Scarlet Lane and just minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple nightlife and Butler University! Home features refinished hardwood floors, a large living/dining room combo with central A/C, built-in shelves, unfinished basement, large front porch, and a spacious finished attic with bonus room. Kitchen includes ample cabinet space and a full set of appliances. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 East 46th Street have any available units?
716 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 East 46th Street have?
Some of 716 East 46th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
716 East 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 716 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 716 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 716 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 716 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 716 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 716 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 716 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College