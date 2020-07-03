All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 28 2020 at 6:20 PM

714 East 33rd Street

714 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 East 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
714 East 33rd St
About 714 East 33rd St

3 Beds
1 Bathroom
No pets
5+ Days Ago
Call to tour this charming home with spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, new kitchen counter-top, fridge and stove and near college and 33rd. st.

Rent: $750
Application fee: $35
Deposit: $750

Amenities:

Stove
Fridge

Apply today at www HonestPM com and call 317-600-9123 to schedule a tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 East 33rd Street have any available units?
714 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 714 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 East 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 714 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 714 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 714 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 East 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 East 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

