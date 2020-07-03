714 East 33rd Street

Amenities

714 East 33rd St

About 714 East 33rd St



3 Beds

1 Bathroom

No pets

5+ Days Ago

Call to tour this charming home with spacious bedrooms, updated bathroom, new kitchen counter-top, fridge and stove and near college and 33rd. st.



Rent: $750

Application fee: $35

Deposit: $750



Apply today at www HonestPM com and call 317-600-9123 to schedule a tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.