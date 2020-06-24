7051 E 11th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Includes Heat & Water & Lots of Closet Space - Property Id: 100833



Our apartments have plenty of space with comfortable living rooms and bedrooms with wood or carpet floors. Rent includes heat and water. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking items. There's plenty of closet space spanning the hallways. All units have air conditioners and ceiling fans. There's nice windows to let in plenty of outdoor light. There's onsite laundry and we offer extra storage space and covered parking.



We're located in the Warren Township School District near Harshman Middle School, Moorhead Elementary School, Paramount School of Excellence, La Petite Academy, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookside School, and a block from Indiana School of Phlebotomy, and Academy of Reflexology.



We're conveniently located across Krogers Supermarket. The bus stops directly in front of our office. Many shops, retail, restaurants and banks within walking distance.

