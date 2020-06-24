All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7051 E 11th St
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7051 E 11th St

7051 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7051 East 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
East Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Includes Heat & Water & Lots of Closet Space - Property Id: 100833

Our apartments have plenty of space with comfortable living rooms and bedrooms with wood or carpet floors. Rent includes heat and water. The kitchen includes a stove and refrigerator with plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking items. There's plenty of closet space spanning the hallways. All units have air conditioners and ceiling fans. There's nice windows to let in plenty of outdoor light. There's onsite laundry and we offer extra storage space and covered parking.

We're located in the Warren Township School District near Harshman Middle School, Moorhead Elementary School, Paramount School of Excellence, La Petite Academy, Holy Spirit Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brookside School, and a block from Indiana School of Phlebotomy, and Academy of Reflexology.

We're conveniently located across Krogers Supermarket. The bus stops directly in front of our office. Many shops, retail, restaurants and banks within walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100833
Property Id 100833

(RLNE5405213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 E 11th St have any available units?
7051 E 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7051 E 11th St have?
Some of 7051 E 11th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 E 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
7051 E 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 E 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 E 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 7051 E 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 7051 E 11th St offers parking.
Does 7051 E 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 E 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 E 11th St have a pool?
No, 7051 E 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 7051 E 11th St have accessible units?
No, 7051 E 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 E 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 E 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
