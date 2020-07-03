All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6828 W 11th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6828 W 11th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6828 W 11th St

6828 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6828 West 11th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*MOVE IN SPECIAL! SAVE $400 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

Spacious house located in a convenient location available for an affordable price, what could be better! Mile Square is only 20 minutes away leaving you with plenty of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment perfect for creating memories with ones you care about most. The kitchen features rich dark stained cabinets that contrast beautifully with the light walls and floors and all necessary appliances are included so you can start cooking your famous recipes immediately. Kids and pets will have a safe place to play and enjoy the grassy backyard leaving you worry-free. This home is all that and then some, come take a look for yourself! Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your own private showing.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/6828-w-11th-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 W 11th St have any available units?
6828 W 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6828 W 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
6828 W 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 W 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6828 W 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 6828 W 11th St offer parking?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 6828 W 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 W 11th St have a pool?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 6828 W 11th St have accessible units?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 W 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6828 W 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6828 W 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College