6808 Waverhill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Enjoy this comfortable home with an open floor plan and a few surprising upgrades! Enter through the wide open family room, perfect for a movie night at home! The stairway features a charming little porthole window. A coat closet under the stairs provides excellent downstairs storage! This eat-in kitchen is smart and stylish! Configured for convenience, you wont want to cook anywhere else! A full pantry adds excellent storage. Stainless steel appliances, a goose-neck faucet and gorgeous upgraded lighting in the cooking and eating areas add a glamorous appeal!Upstairs, the master bedroom offers laminate hardwood floors and a gorgeous on-suite bath with a garden tub, upgraded vanity and mirror, chair rail! Two additional bedrooms and a spare bathroom complete the upstairs. The outdoor living space really shines in this home! Take your entertaining to the next level or just relax on this full deck looking out onto a small pond! The grassy yard beyond the deck is fenced on all sides so kids and pets can play safely away from the pond. Located in the Bayberry subdivision just south of Indianapolis, you are only a twenty minute drive to downtown! Kids will enjoy the community playground. Close to shopping, dining, parks and golf!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.