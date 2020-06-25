All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6808 Waverhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6808 Waverhill Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:27 PM

6808 Waverhill Drive

6808 Waverhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6808 Waverhill Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Enjoy this comfortable home with an open floor plan and a few surprising upgrades! Enter through the wide open family room, perfect for a movie night at home! The stairway features a charming little porthole window. A coat closet under the stairs provides excellent downstairs storage! This eat-in kitchen is smart and stylish! Configured for convenience, you wont want to cook anywhere else! A full pantry adds excellent storage. Stainless steel appliances, a goose-neck faucet and gorgeous upgraded lighting in the cooking and eating areas add a glamorous appeal!Upstairs, the master bedroom offers laminate hardwood floors and a gorgeous on-suite bath with a garden tub, upgraded vanity and mirror, chair rail! Two additional bedrooms and a spare bathroom complete the upstairs. The outdoor living space really shines in this home! Take your entertaining to the next level or just relax on this full deck looking out onto a small pond! The grassy yard beyond the deck is fenced on all sides so kids and pets can play safely away from the pond. Located in the Bayberry subdivision just south of Indianapolis, you are only a twenty minute drive to downtown! Kids will enjoy the community playground. Close to shopping, dining, parks and golf!

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Waverhill Drive have any available units?
6808 Waverhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 Waverhill Drive have?
Some of 6808 Waverhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Waverhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Waverhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Waverhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 Waverhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6808 Waverhill Drive offer parking?
No, 6808 Waverhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6808 Waverhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 Waverhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Waverhill Drive have a pool?
No, 6808 Waverhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6808 Waverhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6808 Waverhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Waverhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6808 Waverhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College