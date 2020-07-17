All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6770 S East St 67-6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6770 S East St 67-6
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6770 S East St 67-6

6770 South East Street · (404) 803-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6770 South East Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Linden Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 67-6 · Avail. now

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Estate View - Property Id: 306763

Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465. Our current tenants love that we are so close to downtown but very quite and hidden from all the noise.
The unit has a wood burning fire place and a Balcony. Updated kitchen with new back-splash and all new LVT tile thought out the unit. Washer and dryer included. Lots of storage, 3 big closet in the bedroom, 1 in the bathroom, 4 deep build-ins in the living room and kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6770-s-east-st-indianapolis-in-unit-67-6/306763
Property Id 306763

(RLNE5956930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 S East St 67-6 have any available units?
6770 S East St 67-6 has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 S East St 67-6 have?
Some of 6770 S East St 67-6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 S East St 67-6 currently offering any rent specials?
6770 S East St 67-6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 S East St 67-6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 S East St 67-6 is pet friendly.
Does 6770 S East St 67-6 offer parking?
Yes, 6770 S East St 67-6 offers parking.
Does 6770 S East St 67-6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6770 S East St 67-6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 S East St 67-6 have a pool?
No, 6770 S East St 67-6 does not have a pool.
Does 6770 S East St 67-6 have accessible units?
No, 6770 S East St 67-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 S East St 67-6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 S East St 67-6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6770 S East St 67-6?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Riverbend Apartments
8850 River Bend Pkwy
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity