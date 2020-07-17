6770 S East St 67-6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Estate View - Property Id: 306763



Your rent includes water, gas, sewer and trash. Each unit has a designated covered parking. We are senior friendly and pet friendly. We are located 5 miles from downtown Indy, easy access to 465. Our current tenants love that we are so close to downtown but very quite and hidden from all the noise.

The unit has a wood burning fire place and a Balcony. Updated kitchen with new back-splash and all new LVT tile thought out the unit. Washer and dryer included. Lots of storage, 3 big closet in the bedroom, 1 in the bathroom, 4 deep build-ins in the living room and kitchen.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6770-s-east-st-indianapolis-in-unit-67-6/306763

Property Id 306763



(RLNE5956930)