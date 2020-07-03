6672 Colleens Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Decatur Commons with over 1,900 square feet of living space. Kitchen with corian countertops and under mount sink, tile backsplash, center island, and wood laminate floors. Large master suite with 2 over sized closets, vaulted ceilings, master bathroom with ceramic tile floor, garden tub, shower, and double sinks. Huge backyard with beautiful wood deck. This home is amazing...don't miss out!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.