Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6672 Colleens Way

6672 Colleens Way · No Longer Available
Location

6672 Colleens Way, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Decatur Commons with over 1,900 square feet of living space. Kitchen with corian countertops and under mount sink, tile backsplash, center island, and wood laminate floors. Large master suite with 2 over sized closets, vaulted ceilings, master bathroom with ceramic tile floor, garden tub, shower, and double sinks. Huge backyard with beautiful wood deck. This home is amazing...don't miss out!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6672 Colleens Way have any available units?
6672 Colleens Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6672 Colleens Way have?
Some of 6672 Colleens Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6672 Colleens Way currently offering any rent specials?
6672 Colleens Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6672 Colleens Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6672 Colleens Way is pet friendly.
Does 6672 Colleens Way offer parking?
No, 6672 Colleens Way does not offer parking.
Does 6672 Colleens Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6672 Colleens Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6672 Colleens Way have a pool?
No, 6672 Colleens Way does not have a pool.
Does 6672 Colleens Way have accessible units?
No, 6672 Colleens Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6672 Colleens Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6672 Colleens Way does not have units with dishwashers.

