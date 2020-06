Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely, updated Franklin Township Tri- Level off Southport & Franklin Rd. This home features fresh paint and new laminate and carpet throughout. The eat-in kitchen includes all new stainless appliances. A large lower lever family room includes a half bath. Enjoy the huge, fenced-in yard with a large patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable! Ready for Move-In!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.