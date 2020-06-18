All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6509 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6509 East 46th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6509 East 46th Street

6509 East 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6509 East 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch in the Devington neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors in the living room which flows directly into your large eat in kitchen. Three large bedrooms and a full bath. Large back patio with a fenced in backyard.
Pets Welcome! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult!
Call 317-900-4161 To Set Up A Self Showing!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $795, Available 11/9/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 East 46th Street have any available units?
6509 East 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6509 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6509 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6509 East 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6509 East 46th Street offer parking?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6509 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6509 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6509 East 46th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6509 East 46th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College