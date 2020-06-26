6449 Park Central Drive W

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Spacious one bedroom condo with tons of square footage. Second Floor, end unit with Balcony. The Family Room goes on forever and can fit even the largest furniture. There is a library/den off the Family Room. Spacious master suite with washer and dryer hookups. And a half bath too in the main hall of the condo. Lots of closets and storage. New carpet. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse. Has a wonderful view of trees and park-like area. Minutes from downtown. Maintenance free living.