Indianapolis, IN
6449 Park Central Drive W
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

6449 Park Central Drive W

6449 Park Central Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

6449 Park Central Drive West, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious one bedroom condo with tons of square footage. Second Floor, end unit with Balcony. The Family Room goes on forever and can fit even the largest furniture. There is a library/den off the Family Room. Spacious master suite with washer and dryer hookups. And a half bath too in the main hall of the condo. Lots of closets and storage. New carpet. Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse. Has a wonderful view of trees and park-like area. Minutes from downtown. Maintenance free living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6449 Park Central Drive W have any available units?
6449 Park Central Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6449 Park Central Drive W have?
Some of 6449 Park Central Drive W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6449 Park Central Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
6449 Park Central Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6449 Park Central Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 6449 Park Central Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6449 Park Central Drive W offer parking?
No, 6449 Park Central Drive W does not offer parking.
Does 6449 Park Central Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6449 Park Central Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6449 Park Central Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 6449 Park Central Drive W has a pool.
Does 6449 Park Central Drive W have accessible units?
No, 6449 Park Central Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 6449 Park Central Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6449 Park Central Drive W has units with dishwashers.
