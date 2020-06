Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home is located in Decatur Township. Open concepts with the eat in kitchen overlooking the spacious living room. Kitchen has tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. Out back, the home has a deck to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. Don't miss out on this beautiful home. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).