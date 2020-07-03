All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:10 AM

6410 Long River Lane

6410 Long River Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Long River Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! Welcome home to this well cared for 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable River Run housing addition in Decatur Township. Enjoy the deck in the back yard for all your entertaining needs. Great room opens to the dining area. Galley kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included! Master bedroom with full tub/shower combo bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional 2 bedrooms share a second full tub/shower bathroom. Mini Barn included for extra storage and yard is fenced so your children and your dogs can play all day! Attached 2 Car Garage with remotes. Easy access to Interstates and lots of amenities as well as being located just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!

Gas and Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Long River Lane have any available units?
6410 Long River Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Long River Lane have?
Some of 6410 Long River Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Long River Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Long River Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Long River Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Long River Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Long River Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Long River Lane offers parking.
Does 6410 Long River Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Long River Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Long River Lane have a pool?
No, 6410 Long River Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Long River Lane have accessible units?
No, 6410 Long River Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 Long River Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 Long River Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

