6410 Long River Lane

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WE’RE SERIOUS ABOUT THIS TRIPLE HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! $500 PROMOTIONAL SAVINGS, REDUCED MONTHLY RENT AND A $100 VISA GIFT CARD!!! MOVE IN BY JANUARY 4th WITH AMAZING SLASHED RENT AND RECEIVE A ONE TIIME $500 MOVE IN CREDIT ON A 12 TO 15 MONTH LEASE!!! ADDITIONALLY RECEIVE A $100 VISA GIFT CARD TO BOOT!!! Welcome home to this well cared for 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the desirable River Run housing addition in Decatur Township. Enjoy the deck in the back yard for all your entertaining needs. Great room opens to the dining area. Galley kitchen with all stainless steel appliances included! Master bedroom with full tub/shower combo bathroom and walk-in closet. The additional 2 bedrooms share a second full tub/shower bathroom. Mini Barn included for extra storage and yard is fenced so your children and your dogs can play all day! Attached 2 Car Garage with remotes. Easy access to Interstates and lots of amenities as well as being located just 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!



Gas and Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.