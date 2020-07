Amenities

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home is close to downtown and is a must see. Newly updated spacious kitchen that is great for eating and entertaining. Separate laundry room and bathroom off the kitchen. This home has original hardwood floors and recessed lighting.

Outside, enjoy the nice fenced in backyard or relax on the large covered front porch!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150

