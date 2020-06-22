6337 Pinnacle Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Arlington and provides easy access to I74, grocery stores and schools. This property features a large living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-ups, tons of closet space and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Home sits on a large, corner lot and includes tons of privacy in the back! Pets Negotiable! $975/month for a 2 year lease agreement.



Contact us to schedule a showing.