6337 Pinnacle Boulevard

6337 Pinnacle Boulevard · No Longer Available
6337 Pinnacle Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in Franklin Township off Thompson & Arlington and provides easy access to I74, grocery stores and schools. This property features a large living room, eat-in kitchen, laundry hook-ups, tons of closet space and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a full bathroom. Home sits on a large, corner lot and includes tons of privacy in the back! Pets Negotiable! $975/month for a 2 year lease agreement.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have any available units?
6337 Pinnacle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have?
Some of 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6337 Pinnacle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6337 Pinnacle Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
