6249 Bishops Pond Ln

Elegant three-bedroom condominium in Pike - Property Id: 158630



This elegant three bedroom two bath condo is available to see now .

It comes with a full-size washer dryer and a two car garage!

Freshly painted and newly remodeled with all hardwood floors throughout the gas fireplace complements the large living area with a breakfast bar in the kitchen with all amenities .

Master bedroom and master bath have a very large walk-in closet.

One bedroom has a beautiful view window

This is an all downstairs unit for easy access

You have your own patio !

Rent is $1200 per month deposit is $1200 you'll pay for gas water and electric



Qualified applicants must adhere to the following

Household income three times the rental amount or a minimum of $3600 per month

No recent evictions

And of course absolutely no section 8

Small dogs allowed

Come enjoy the holidays here in Bishops Pond a quiet community situated next to retirement housing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158630p

