All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6249 Bishops Pond Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6249 Bishops Pond Ln
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

6249 Bishops Pond Ln

6249 Bishops Pond Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6249 Bishops Pond Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant three-bedroom condominium in Pike - Property Id: 158630

This elegant three bedroom two bath condo is available to see now .
It comes with a full-size washer dryer and a two car garage!
Freshly painted and newly remodeled with all hardwood floors throughout the gas fireplace complements the large living area with a breakfast bar in the kitchen with all amenities .
Master bedroom and master bath have a very large walk-in closet.
One bedroom has a beautiful view window
This is an all downstairs unit for easy access
You have your own patio !
Rent is $1200 per month deposit is $1200 you'll pay for gas water and electric

Qualified applicants must adhere to the following
Household income three times the rental amount or a minimum of $3600 per month
No recent evictions
And of course absolutely no section 8
Small dogs allowed
Come enjoy the holidays here in Bishops Pond a quiet community situated next to retirement housing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158630p
Property Id 158630

(RLNE5164893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have any available units?
6249 Bishops Pond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have?
Some of 6249 Bishops Pond Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 Bishops Pond Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6249 Bishops Pond Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 Bishops Pond Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln offers parking.
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have a pool?
No, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have accessible units?
No, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6249 Bishops Pond Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College