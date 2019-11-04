6249 Bishops Pond Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant three-bedroom condominium in Pike - Property Id: 158630
This elegant three bedroom two bath condo is available to see now . It comes with a full-size washer dryer and a two car garage! Freshly painted and newly remodeled with all hardwood floors throughout the gas fireplace complements the large living area with a breakfast bar in the kitchen with all amenities . Master bedroom and master bath have a very large walk-in closet. One bedroom has a beautiful view window This is an all downstairs unit for easy access You have your own patio ! Rent is $1200 per month deposit is $1200 you'll pay for gas water and electric
Qualified applicants must adhere to the following Household income three times the rental amount or a minimum of $3600 per month No recent evictions And of course absolutely no section 8 Small dogs allowed Come enjoy the holidays here in Bishops Pond a quiet community situated next to retirement housing Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158630p Property Id 158630
(RLNE5164893)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6249 Bishops Pond Ln have any available units?
6249 Bishops Pond Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.