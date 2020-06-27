All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 623 Carlyle Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
623 Carlyle Place
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

623 Carlyle Place

623 Carlyle Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

623 Carlyle Place, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom home in the Irvington Area - This home has been renovated from the outside in. Fresh exterior paint new windows and landscaping to the new flooring and fresh paint inside. Step in to a large living room, formal dining room. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, new sink and faucet and modern tin backsplash. 2 large bedrooms have new carpeting.
Half bath has new vanity. And the guest bath has a beautiful tiled shower and new bath tub. The 2 car detached garage has shelving for storage. The basement is unfinished. Nice sun room allows you to enjoy the nice weather.
for more information call Judy at 317-210-3225.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE4983161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Carlyle Place have any available units?
623 Carlyle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Carlyle Place have?
Some of 623 Carlyle Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Carlyle Place currently offering any rent specials?
623 Carlyle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Carlyle Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Carlyle Place is pet friendly.
Does 623 Carlyle Place offer parking?
Yes, 623 Carlyle Place offers parking.
Does 623 Carlyle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Carlyle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Carlyle Place have a pool?
No, 623 Carlyle Place does not have a pool.
Does 623 Carlyle Place have accessible units?
No, 623 Carlyle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Carlyle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Carlyle Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College