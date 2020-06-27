623 Carlyle Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom home in the Irvington Area - This home has been renovated from the outside in. Fresh exterior paint new windows and landscaping to the new flooring and fresh paint inside. Step in to a large living room, formal dining room. The kitchen has new cabinets, granite counter tops, new sink and faucet and modern tin backsplash. 2 large bedrooms have new carpeting.

Half bath has new vanity. And the guest bath has a beautiful tiled shower and new bath tub. The 2 car detached garage has shelving for storage. The basement is unfinished. Nice sun room allows you to enjoy the nice weather.

for more information call Judy at 317-210-3225.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



