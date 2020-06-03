6226 E 12th St

Amenities
A 4 bedroom ranch style home in Indy with 1.5 baths! large and open kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the home! Central air. include fenced yard, wood floors, 1 car attached garage.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
Yes, Pets are welcome.
IPS Schools
CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."