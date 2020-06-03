6226 E 12th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

A 4 bedroom ranch style home in Indy with 1.5 baths! large and open kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout the home! Central air. include fenced yard, wood floors, 1 car attached garage.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2250. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



Yes, Pets are welcome.

IPS Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."