6214 GLEBE Drive

Custom built large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in the Newberry Glen subdivision provides unparalleled comfort and plenty of space! Located in the Cul-de-sac, home offers a great master suite with its own bathroom with double vanities, whirlpool tub with separate stand up shower and spacious walk-in closet. A loft on the second floor can be used for entertainment or office. All kitchen appliances are included. Enjoy the scenery in the front porch or backyard patio. The whole house was remodeled with finished garage and improved sun room. Brand new roof and new laminate flooring on first floor. Additional features including the fireplace, four foot wide staircase, community playground, and more. Part of the best school districts.