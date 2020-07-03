All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6214 GLEBE Drive

6214 Glebe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Glebe Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
Poplar Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Custom built large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in the Newberry Glen subdivision provides unparalleled comfort and plenty of space! Located in the Cul-de-sac, home offers a great master suite with its own bathroom with double vanities, whirlpool tub with separate stand up shower and spacious walk-in closet. A loft on the second floor can be used for entertainment or office. All kitchen appliances are included. Enjoy the scenery in the front porch or backyard patio. The whole house was remodeled with finished garage and improved sun room. Brand new roof and new laminate flooring on first floor. Additional features including the fireplace, four foot wide staircase, community playground, and more. Part of the best school districts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 GLEBE Drive have any available units?
6214 GLEBE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 GLEBE Drive have?
Some of 6214 GLEBE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 GLEBE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6214 GLEBE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 GLEBE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6214 GLEBE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6214 GLEBE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6214 GLEBE Drive offers parking.
Does 6214 GLEBE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 GLEBE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 GLEBE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6214 GLEBE Drive has a pool.
Does 6214 GLEBE Drive have accessible units?
No, 6214 GLEBE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 GLEBE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 GLEBE Drive has units with dishwashers.

