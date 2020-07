Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location on very quiet Meridian West Drive. Minutes to Broadripple! 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Spacious kitchen. Cozy great room with decorative fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. 3 Spacious bedrooms. Master suite up includes 1 walk-in closet and full bath. loft area is perfect for a home office. Gigantic basement with laundry, and loads of storage. Nearly 3/4 acre with a park like setting in back. Includes a large one car drive under garage.