Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location on very quiet Meridian West Drive. Minutes to Broadripple! Updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless steel appliances. Cozy great room with decorative fireplace. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. 3 Spacious bedrooms. Master suite up includes 2 walk-in closets, and loft, perfect for a home office. Gigantic basement with laundry, and loads of storage. Nearly 3/4 acre with a park like setting in back. Includes a large one car drive under garage.