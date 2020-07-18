611 East 34th Street

Amenities

This Charmer is off 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and leads out to a fenced-in patio area. Master bedroom with two closets. Updated bathrooms. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.