Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:42 PM

611 East 34th Street

611 East 34th Street · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1308 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Charmer is off 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and leads out to a fenced-in patio area. Master bedroom with two closets. Updated bathrooms. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 East 34th Street have any available units?
611 East 34th Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 East 34th Street have?
Some of 611 East 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 611 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 611 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
