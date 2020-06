Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

This spacious home with fenced-yard and covered porch is move-in ready! Features include: Air-Conditioning; Large Living Room; Separate Family Room; Dining Room; Full Basement with Laundry Units; and Minibarn. Convenient location to busline and shopping center. MONEY-SAVER with Full Basement and Mini-barn for storage, and no trips needed to the laundromat!!!

(Current furnishings can stay for tenant use, or owner will remove them from the property- whichever tenant prefers.)