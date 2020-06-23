Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6005 Dickson Road
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6005 Dickson Road
6005 Dickson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6005 Dickson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Nice 2 bedroom apartment ready to rent in Lawrence Township. Stove, Refrigerator, and Washer/Dryer hook up included. Cat only!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6005 Dickson Road have any available units?
6005 Dickson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6005 Dickson Road have?
Some of 6005 Dickson Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6005 Dickson Road currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Dickson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Dickson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6005 Dickson Road is pet friendly.
Does 6005 Dickson Road offer parking?
No, 6005 Dickson Road does not offer parking.
Does 6005 Dickson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Dickson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Dickson Road have a pool?
No, 6005 Dickson Road does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Dickson Road have accessible units?
No, 6005 Dickson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Dickson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 Dickson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
