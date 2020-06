Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled!! This home is a must see. New paint, beautiful new wood vinyl plank flooring. Popular gray color scheme throughout. Attached garage and fenced in back yard. Come and see why you would want to make this home yours today. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064