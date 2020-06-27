5913 Bastille Lane

Amenities

Open, airy, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Pike Township. Living room, dining area, breakfast bar and kitchen flow together for a spacious feel. Gas fireplace in living room. 1 car garage included. Patio over looks tranquil pond view. This opportunity won't be around for long.



AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist



Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

No section 8

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Limit 1 pet under 25 lbs permitted with approval

Washer/Dryer are provided for Lessee's use, but will not be maintained, repaired, or replaced by Lessor

Base rent is $995

$100 flat-rate monthly bill for Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawncare and Snow Removal due with rent

Tenant pays electric and gas to utility provider directly

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.