Last updated July 15 2019 at 4:05 PM

5913 Bastille Lane

5913 Bastille Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5913 Bastille Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open, airy, 2 bedroom/1.5 bath condo in Pike Township. Living room, dining area, breakfast bar and kitchen flow together for a spacious feel. Gas fireplace in living room. 1 car garage included. Patio over looks tranquil pond view. This opportunity won't be around for long.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Schedule a showing or complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com

No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
Limit 1 pet under 25 lbs permitted with approval
Washer/Dryer are provided for Lessee's use, but will not be maintained, repaired, or replaced by Lessor
Base rent is $995
$100 flat-rate monthly bill for Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawncare and Snow Removal due with rent
Tenant pays electric and gas to utility provider directly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 Bastille Lane have any available units?
5913 Bastille Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5913 Bastille Lane have?
Some of 5913 Bastille Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 Bastille Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5913 Bastille Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 Bastille Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5913 Bastille Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5913 Bastille Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5913 Bastille Lane offers parking.
Does 5913 Bastille Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5913 Bastille Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 Bastille Lane have a pool?
No, 5913 Bastille Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5913 Bastille Lane have accessible units?
No, 5913 Bastille Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 Bastille Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5913 Bastille Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
