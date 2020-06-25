5909 E. 43rd Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Ranch near Ft. Harrison State Park! - This home is a solid three bedroom, one bath ranch. The home features hardwood floors and a great partially-fenced lot with mature trees. The home also features nearly 1,000 square feet of space and the garage has been converted for even more living space. It's conveniently located only minutes from downtown, Castleton, and highways.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5543972)