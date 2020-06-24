All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:23 PM

5866 E 42nd St

5866 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

5866 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming house located in a sea of nature for the ultimate peace and serenity! Available for immediate occupancy, this three bedroom single family features all needed appliances in the spacious kitchen, easy to clean flooring allowing you to spend more time doing things more enjoyable, and beautiful white wood accents throughout. Enjoy the spacious backyard perfect for kids and pets to play and relax on the large deck out back after a hectic day at work. The garage gives you an opportunity for storage so you can live a clutter-free lifestyle. Located close to Washington Square Mall, Downtown Indianapolis, and near highways means you will be able to get where you need to go fast saving you lots of time. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5866 E 42nd St have any available units?
5866 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5866 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
5866 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5866 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5866 E 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 5866 E 42nd St offer parking?
Yes, 5866 E 42nd St offers parking.
Does 5866 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5866 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5866 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 5866 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 5866 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 5866 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 5866 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5866 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5866 E 42nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5866 E 42nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
