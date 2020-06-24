5866 E 42nd St

Amenities

Charming house located in a sea of nature for the ultimate peace and serenity! Available for immediate occupancy, this three bedroom single family features all needed appliances in the spacious kitchen, easy to clean flooring allowing you to spend more time doing things more enjoyable, and beautiful white wood accents throughout. Enjoy the spacious backyard perfect for kids and pets to play and relax on the large deck out back after a hectic day at work. The garage gives you an opportunity for storage so you can live a clutter-free lifestyle. Located close to Washington Square Mall, Downtown Indianapolis, and near highways means you will be able to get where you need to go fast saving you lots of time. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!