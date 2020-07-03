All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5837 Walsham Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5837 Walsham Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5837 Walsham Way

5837 Walsham Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
North High School
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5837 Walsham Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Walsham Way have any available units?
5837 Walsham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Walsham Way have?
Some of 5837 Walsham Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Walsham Way currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Walsham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Walsham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5837 Walsham Way is pet friendly.
Does 5837 Walsham Way offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Walsham Way offers parking.
Does 5837 Walsham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Walsham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Walsham Way have a pool?
No, 5837 Walsham Way does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Walsham Way have accessible units?
No, 5837 Walsham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Walsham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5837 Walsham Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College