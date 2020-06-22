5836 Minden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur Township this home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. With 2,252 sq ft, this home has enough space for everyone! The home has a large greatroom with a two story vaulted ceiling. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, and new granite counter tops. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Large master bedroom features a full en suite master bath with dual sinks. You will fall in love with this home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.