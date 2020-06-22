All apartments in Indianapolis
5836 Minden Drive

Location

5836 Minden Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Decatur Township this home boasts new carpet, flooring, and paint. With 2,252 sq ft, this home has enough space for everyone! The home has a large greatroom with a two story vaulted ceiling. Kitchen features beautiful white cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, and new granite counter tops. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Large master bedroom features a full en suite master bath with dual sinks. You will fall in love with this home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Minden Drive have any available units?
5836 Minden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5836 Minden Drive have?
Some of 5836 Minden Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Minden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Minden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Minden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Minden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Minden Drive offer parking?
No, 5836 Minden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Minden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Minden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Minden Drive have a pool?
No, 5836 Minden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Minden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5836 Minden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Minden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Minden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
