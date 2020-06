Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 5/29. Great location for your lifestyle (one-half mile to the Vogue) with easy access to shopping and restaurants. All appliances including washer and dryer are provided for you. Full basement for gaming or storage. Lawncare is included. One car garage for your use with off street parking.