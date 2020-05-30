5714 Minden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 3 car garage with a privacy fence. This home truly has it all!! The backyard has deck that overlooks the spacious backyard. Open kitchen with island has beautiful granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. This home will not last long!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.