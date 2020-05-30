All apartments in Indianapolis
5714 Minden Drive
5714 Minden Drive

5714 Minden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5714 Minden Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
West Newton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, and 3 car garage with a privacy fence. This home truly has it all!! The backyard has deck that overlooks the spacious backyard. Open kitchen with island has beautiful granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Master bedroom features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. This home will not last long!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5714 Minden Drive have any available units?
5714 Minden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5714 Minden Drive have?
Some of 5714 Minden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5714 Minden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5714 Minden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5714 Minden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5714 Minden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5714 Minden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5714 Minden Drive does offer parking.
Does 5714 Minden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5714 Minden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5714 Minden Drive have a pool?
No, 5714 Minden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5714 Minden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5714 Minden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5714 Minden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5714 Minden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
