All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5708 Keystone Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5708 Keystone Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:57 PM

5708 Keystone Ave

5708 North Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5708 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open House!!!!!
Sat. 12/21/2019 12-3
&
Sat. 12/28/2019 12-3

This bright and tidy bungalow has two bedrooms and one bath. Solid waterproof LVP throughout entire main level. Three piece bathroom with linen closet. Kitchen has ample counter space and a glass top range. and refrigerator. Full basement with washer and dryer hookups. One car garage and driveway, Deck with fenced backyard. Pets welcome with special deposit and monthly fee required Tenant pays all utilities, Gas, Electric & Water/Sewage.
Single level bungalow, two bedrooms and one bath. Full basement, fenced backyard and one car garage with diveway.

To be considered for this property we require:

1) All people over the age of 18 living at the property must be on the lease. They must fill out an application. ( No Application Fee)

2) Each applicant must submit their own email address. This will be used for background checks and lease signing. ( *Background checks will not be run without the applicants permission but will be required before lease signing*)

3) The combined gross income of all applicants must be greater than 4 times the monthly rent. OR the applicant must be pre-approved for section 8.

4) Applicant must be willing to sign a 12 month lease, security deposit due at beginning of lease term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Keystone Ave have any available units?
5708 Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5708 Keystone Ave have?
Some of 5708 Keystone Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5708 Keystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5708 Keystone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Keystone Ave offers parking.
Does 5708 Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5708 Keystone Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 5708 Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 5708 Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Keystone Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College