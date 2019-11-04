5708 Keystone Ave

Amenities

Open House!!!!!

Sat. 12/21/2019 12-3

&

Sat. 12/28/2019 12-3



This bright and tidy bungalow has two bedrooms and one bath. Solid waterproof LVP throughout entire main level. Three piece bathroom with linen closet. Kitchen has ample counter space and a glass top range. and refrigerator. Full basement with washer and dryer hookups. One car garage and driveway, Deck with fenced backyard. Pets welcome with special deposit and monthly fee required Tenant pays all utilities, Gas, Electric & Water/Sewage.

Single level bungalow, two bedrooms and one bath. Full basement, fenced backyard and one car garage with diveway.



To be considered for this property we require:



1) All people over the age of 18 living at the property must be on the lease. They must fill out an application. ( No Application Fee)



2) Each applicant must submit their own email address. This will be used for background checks and lease signing. ( *Background checks will not be run without the applicants permission but will be required before lease signing*)



3) The combined gross income of all applicants must be greater than 4 times the monthly rent. OR the applicant must be pre-approved for section 8.



4) Applicant must be willing to sign a 12 month lease, security deposit due at beginning of lease term.