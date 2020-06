Amenities

Perfect location to enjoy all the amenities Broad Ripple has to offer! Enjoy the historic charm of this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath ranch style home located in popular Forest Hills neighborhood. This home boasts hardwood floors, built in corner cabinets in the dining room, lots of natural light, and tons of storage in the basement, as well as an excellent patio and backyard for entertaining family and friends. Washer and dryer included.