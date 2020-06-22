All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5626 Rosslyn Avenue

5626 Rosslyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5626 Rosslyn Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

**1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** Located in Broad Ripple at 56th & Rosslyn, close to all the shops and restaurants Broad Ripple has to offer. This spacious home is a must see. Renovations have just been completed with new stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous herringbone kitchen floor, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and updated light fixtures. Property features hardwood floors, formal dining room, large sunroom, two bonus rooms in the basement that can easily be used as bedrooms along with a second family room area. Home also includes lots of storage, a nice fenced yard and 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have any available units?
5626 Rosslyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have?
Some of 5626 Rosslyn Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Rosslyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Rosslyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Rosslyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Rosslyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Rosslyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
