All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5542 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5542 North College Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5542 North College Avenue

5542 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5542 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Nice property located in the heart of Broad Ripple. Property is located within walking distance to Fresh Market, Twenty Tap, Moe & Johnny's, the Monon Trail and lots of other attractions. This home features hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout,large kitchen with eat-in area. Home features central air, screened front porch, ceramic tile in Kitchen and bath and off-street parking.Bathroom is being remodeled and outside landscaping to be updated. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5542 North College Avenue have any available units?
5542 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5542 North College Avenue have?
Some of 5542 North College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5542 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5542 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5542 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5542 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5542 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 5542 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5542 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5542 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5542 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5542 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5542 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5542 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5542 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5542 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College