5542 North College Avenue

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Nice property located in the heart of Broad Ripple. Property is located within walking distance to Fresh Market, Twenty Tap, Moe & Johnny's, the Monon Trail and lots of other attractions. This home features hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint throughout,large kitchen with eat-in area. Home features central air, screened front porch, ceramic tile in Kitchen and bath and off-street parking.Bathroom is being remodeled and outside landscaping to be updated. Pets Negotiable!
