553 North Oakland Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

This remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is super clean and move-in ready. Lots of updates and a modern feel will make you enjoy home sweet home in this cozy rental. You are close to everything important and will love the location. Don't miss this great deal on a super clean home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental