All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 553 North Oakland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
553 North Oakland Avenue
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:58 AM

553 North Oakland Avenue

553 North Oakland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

553 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home is super clean and move-in ready. Lots of updates and a modern feel will make you enjoy home sweet home in this cozy rental. You are close to everything important and will love the location. Don't miss this great deal on a super clean home. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 North Oakland Avenue have any available units?
553 North Oakland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 North Oakland Avenue have?
Some of 553 North Oakland Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 North Oakland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
553 North Oakland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 North Oakland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 553 North Oakland Avenue offer parking?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 553 North Oakland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 North Oakland Avenue have a pool?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 553 North Oakland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 553 North Oakland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 North Oakland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College