5527 South Kealing Avenue
5527 South Kealing Avenue

5527 South Kealing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5527 South Kealing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Edgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Great 4 bedroom home off of Edgewood and McFarland near Roncalli High School. Home features fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Lovely brick gas-log fireplace in Living Room & Vent Free Vermont Casting gas stove in Family Room. Home has a 1-car attached garage plus a 2-car detached garage and a mini-barn for storage. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have any available units?
5527 South Kealing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have?
Some of 5527 South Kealing Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5527 South Kealing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5527 South Kealing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5527 South Kealing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5527 South Kealing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5527 South Kealing Avenue offers parking.
Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5527 South Kealing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have a pool?
No, 5527 South Kealing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5527 South Kealing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5527 South Kealing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5527 South Kealing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
