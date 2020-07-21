All apartments in Indianapolis
5440 Chestnut Woods Drive

5440 Chestnut Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Chestnut Woods Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This spacious home is off 10th & Lynhurst, closely located to Main Street in Speedway, Allison Transmission, Praxair, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and more! Home features all new carpet throughout, a large family room with built-ins and a gas fireplace, huge eat-in kitchen with a center island and pantry. The master bedroom incluces vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have any available units?
5440 Chestnut Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have?
Some of 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Chestnut Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Chestnut Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
