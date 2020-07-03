5419 Straw Hat Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom bi-level home. Upstairs features a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counters, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided. The upstairs also features a large bedroom and full bath. The lower level includes a family room, two additional bedrooms, and another full bath. The backyard has a deck and fully fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near I-465 and I-65.



