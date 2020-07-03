All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5419 Straw Hat Dr

5419 Straw Hat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Straw Hat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom bi-level home. Upstairs features a large living room, dining room, and kitchen. Kitchen offers ample cabinet space, granite counters, and tile flooring. Kitchen appliances provided. The upstairs also features a large bedroom and full bath. The lower level includes a family room, two additional bedrooms, and another full bath. The backyard has a deck and fully fenced in backyard that is perfect for entertaining! Conveniently located near I-465 and I-65.

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have any available units?
5419 Straw Hat Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have?
Some of 5419 Straw Hat Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Straw Hat Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Straw Hat Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Straw Hat Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Straw Hat Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Straw Hat Dr offers parking.
Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5419 Straw Hat Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have a pool?
No, 5419 Straw Hat Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have accessible units?
No, 5419 Straw Hat Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Straw Hat Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Straw Hat Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

