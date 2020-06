Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.Spacious kitchen has been updated with new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and white cabinetry. New kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Home also features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 car detached garage. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).