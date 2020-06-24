All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5328 Kidwell Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5328 Kidwell Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5328 Kidwell Circle

5328 Kidwell Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5328 Kidwell Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous four bedroom home with spectacular interior touches. Home includes spacious great room, formal dining room, sunroom w/ceiling fan and separate laundry room upstairs. The great room features a beautiful gas log fireplace. The master suite comes complete with walk-in closets, double sinks and whirlpool/garden tub. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, electric range/oven and refrigerator. There is also a large pantry and breakfast bar. Lovely neighborhood amenities such as pool, clubhouse, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5328 Kidwell Circle have any available units?
5328 Kidwell Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5328 Kidwell Circle have?
Some of 5328 Kidwell Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5328 Kidwell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5328 Kidwell Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5328 Kidwell Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5328 Kidwell Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5328 Kidwell Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5328 Kidwell Circle offers parking.
Does 5328 Kidwell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5328 Kidwell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5328 Kidwell Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5328 Kidwell Circle has a pool.
Does 5328 Kidwell Circle have accessible units?
No, 5328 Kidwell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5328 Kidwell Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5328 Kidwell Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College