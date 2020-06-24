5328 Kidwell Circle

Amenities

Fabulous four bedroom home with spectacular interior touches. Home includes spacious great room, formal dining room, sunroom w/ceiling fan and separate laundry room upstairs. The great room features a beautiful gas log fireplace. The master suite comes complete with walk-in closets, double sinks and whirlpool/garden tub. The lovely kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, electric range/oven and refrigerator. There is also a large pantry and breakfast bar. Lovely neighborhood amenities such as pool, clubhouse, etc.