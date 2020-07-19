5248 Bluff View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Beautiful updated ranch style home nestled in the Bluff View Meadows Neighborhood awaits! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1330 square feet of living space. Has large open living room with high ceilings and a fireplace that will be sure to keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. Formal dining room has beautiful hardwoods and allows easy access to your new kitchen. The cook-friendly kitchen comes with efficient black appliances including a dishwasher and comes with plenty of storage space including a good sized pantry. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space including built-in organizers. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look. You'll be sure to enjoy the view of the beautiful lake right from the back patio. Home also has a large backyard that has endless possibilities. The off-street parking and 2 car garage are just a few of the amazing perks included.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.