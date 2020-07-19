All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5248 Bluff View Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5248 Bluff View Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5248 Bluff View Drive

5248 Bluff View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5248 Bluff View Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Sign your lease prior to January 15th and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Beautiful updated ranch style home nestled in the Bluff View Meadows Neighborhood awaits! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1330 square feet of living space. Has large open living room with high ceilings and a fireplace that will be sure to keep you and your family warm during those cold wintry nights. Formal dining room has beautiful hardwoods and allows easy access to your new kitchen. The cook-friendly kitchen comes with efficient black appliances including a dishwasher and comes with plenty of storage space including a good sized pantry. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space including built-in organizers. Bathrooms have been given a more up-to-date look. You'll be sure to enjoy the view of the beautiful lake right from the back patio. Home also has a large backyard that has endless possibilities. The off-street parking and 2 car garage are just a few of the amazing perks included.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5248 Bluff View Drive have any available units?
5248 Bluff View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5248 Bluff View Drive have?
Some of 5248 Bluff View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5248 Bluff View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5248 Bluff View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 Bluff View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5248 Bluff View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5248 Bluff View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5248 Bluff View Drive offers parking.
Does 5248 Bluff View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 Bluff View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 Bluff View Drive have a pool?
No, 5248 Bluff View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5248 Bluff View Drive have accessible units?
No, 5248 Bluff View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 Bluff View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5248 Bluff View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College