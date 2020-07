Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful three bedroom two full bath ranch in the lovely community of Thompson Park in Franklin Township. Newly remodeled, laminate flooring throughout the home, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen fully equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator, garbage disposal, electric range/oven and microwave. Washer and dryer included. Great room has a wood burning fireplace with new stone. Backyard is fully fenced with a rear gate to the pond. Move in ready. No Pets Allowed