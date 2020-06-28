All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5223 Tufton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5223 Tufton Drive
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:06 PM

5223 Tufton Drive

5223 Tufton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5223 Tufton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Submit your application(s) online, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Tufton Drive have any available units?
5223 Tufton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5223 Tufton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Tufton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Tufton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 Tufton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive offer parking?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive have a pool?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5223 Tufton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5223 Tufton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College