Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
516 East 10TH Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

516 East 10TH Street

516 East 10th Street · (317) 885-8858
Location

516 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1710 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Tremendous Downtown Indy rental opportunity in Chatham Arch. Benefit by having two bedroom suites, each featuring a private bathroom. Open concept plan offers a fireplace, tiled kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, dining area that leads out to a private balcony. Master Suite with cathedral ceiling and tiled shower and flooring, upstairs laundry and basement bonus room for home office or workout room. Rare two-car garage is attached. Walking distance to Mass Ave, Cultural & Monon Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 East 10TH Street have any available units?
516 East 10TH Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 East 10TH Street have?
Some of 516 East 10TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 East 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 East 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 East 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 East 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 516 East 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 East 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 516 East 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 East 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 East 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 516 East 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 516 East 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 516 East 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 East 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 East 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
