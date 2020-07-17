516 East 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Tremendous Downtown Indy rental opportunity in Chatham Arch. Benefit by having two bedroom suites, each featuring a private bathroom. Open concept plan offers a fireplace, tiled kitchen with maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances, dining area that leads out to a private balcony. Master Suite with cathedral ceiling and tiled shower and flooring, upstairs laundry and basement bonus room for home office or workout room. Rare two-car garage is attached. Walking distance to Mass Ave, Cultural & Monon Trails.