Indianapolis, IN
5109 Angelique Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5109 Angelique Drive

5109 Angelique Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Angelique Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located within minutes to Eagle Creek Park, schools and I-465. Property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of sunlight, dining room, HUGE eat-in kitchen with center island and tons of counter/cabinet space, 2-car attached garage, lots of storage, and a nice backyard. Master bedroom suite includes a large walk-in closet, garden tub with separate shower and dual sinks. Small dogs Only!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Angelique Drive have any available units?
5109 Angelique Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5109 Angelique Drive have?
Some of 5109 Angelique Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5109 Angelique Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Angelique Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Angelique Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5109 Angelique Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5109 Angelique Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5109 Angelique Drive offers parking.
Does 5109 Angelique Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Angelique Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Angelique Drive have a pool?
No, 5109 Angelique Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Angelique Drive have accessible units?
No, 5109 Angelique Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Angelique Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Angelique Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

