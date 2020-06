Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate. Southgreen Apartments is located on the South side of Indianapolis, Indiana, and is located in Perry Township.



1 Bedroom, Apartment Home 624 sq ft, wood floors, granite countertops, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, new windows, new appliance and much more $575/mo. Heidi 317-784-3737 or 317-345-6150

112 Units